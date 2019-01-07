Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys, Rams wearing different uniforms for NFC playoff showdown? Report has answers

By Peter Dawson

January 07, 2019 02:23 PM

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Taco Charlton is eager to make an impact. He’s getting some tips from Hall of Famer Charles Haley.
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Taco Charlton is eager to make an impact. He’s getting some tips from Hall of Famer Charles Haley. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Taco Charlton is eager to make an impact. He’s getting some tips from Hall of Famer Charles Haley. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

One of the most anticipated weekends of the NFL calendar is less than a week away.

And the Cowboys are front and center.

On Saturday, Dallas will visit Los Angeles to take on the Rams. It will be the ninth meeting postseason between these two teams.

Here are the uniform combinations for both teams, per ESPN writer Arash Markazi.

The Cowboys made it to this round by beating the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, at AT&T Stadium last Saturday night.

The Rams, meanwhile, earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC and enjoyed a bye during the wild-card round.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and teammates celebrate their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 5, 2018, to advance in the NFL playoffs.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  