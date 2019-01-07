Cowboys, Rams wearing different uniforms for NFC playoff showdown? Report has answers

One of the most anticipated weekends of the NFL calendar is less than a week away.

And the Cowboys are front and center.

On Saturday, Dallas will visit Los Angeles to take on the Rams. It will be the ninth meeting postseason between these two teams.

Here are the uniform combinations for both teams, per ESPN writer Arash Markazi.

THIS JUST IN: The Rams and Cowboys will be wearing these uniforms on Saturday at the Coliseum. https://t.co/JVb5Q0W5Ti — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams played each other in the playoffs eight times from 1973 to 1985. The postseason series is tied 4-4. They will play for the ninth time in the playoffs on Saturday. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2019

The Cowboys made it to this round by beating the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, at AT&T Stadium last Saturday night.

The Rams, meanwhile, earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC and enjoyed a bye during the wild-card round.