Do the Cowboys still have the worst odds to win the Super Bowl?

The Cowboys had the worst odds of any team to win Super Bowl LII heading into the NFL Playoffs (according to BetDSI.com).
But Dallas is moving on from the wild-card round to the divisional round thanks to a big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.
The Cowboys will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.
In the other NFC game, the top-seeded New Orleans Saints will host the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, do oddsmakers give Dallas a better chance to reach the big game now that the playoff field has been re-shuffled?
Here are the latest odds to win Super Bowl LIII (per oddsshark.com):
