Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys open playoffs as longest of long shots to win Super Bowl

By Stefan Stevenson

December 31, 2018 01:23 AM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec., 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec., 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec., 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun AP Photo

The odds have been against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the 2018 season so this should come as no surprise.

Oddsmakers, including BetDSI.eu, don’t think much of the Cowboys in the playoffs.

In fact, the Cowboys are the longest of long shots among the 12 playoff teams. The NFC’s No. 1 seed New Orleans Saints (13-3) are the favorite, followed by AFC top seed Kansas City Chiefs (12-4). Last year’s Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who won Sunday to earn the last wild card spot, are given the second-worst odds. The Cowboys opened as slight favorites (minus 3) in their wild card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The teams play at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Odds to win Super Bowl 43:

Saints +200

Chiefs +300

Patriots +450

Rams +500

Texans +1900

Colts +2000

Chargers +2500

Bears +3500

Ravens +4500

Seahawks +5500

Eagles +6500

Cowboys +8000 

