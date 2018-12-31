Cowboys open playoffs as longest of long shots to win Super Bowl

The odds have been against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the 2018 season so this should come as no surprise.
Oddsmakers, including BetDSI.eu, don’t think much of the Cowboys in the playoffs.
In fact, the Cowboys are the longest of long shots among the 12 playoff teams. The NFC’s No. 1 seed New Orleans Saints (13-3) are the favorite, followed by AFC top seed Kansas City Chiefs (12-4). Last year’s Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who won Sunday to earn the last wild card spot, are given the second-worst odds. The Cowboys opened as slight favorites (minus 3) in their wild card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The teams play at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
Odds to win Super Bowl 43:
Saints +200
Chiefs +300
Patriots +450
Rams +500
Texans +1900
Colts +2000
Chargers +2500
Bears +3500
Ravens +4500
Seahawks +5500
Eagles +6500
Cowboys +8000
