Complete NFL playoff schedule with start times and television information

The 2019 NFL playoff pairings are set.
Top seeds are the New Orleans Saints (13-3) in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) in the AFC. Both will have home-field advantage as long as the stay alive. They’ll get byes, along with the No. 2 seeds, which are the AFC East champ New England Patriots and the NFC West champ Los Angeles Rams.
The playoffs begins Saturday with the first two of four wild card games. The Texans host the Colts and the Cowboys host the Seahawks.
Here’s a complete list of the 2019 NFL playoff schedule with television information:
Wild card round
Date
Matchup
Time
TV
Saturday
No. 6 Colts (10-6) at No. 3 Texans (11-5)
3:35 p.m.
ABC
Saturday
No. 5 Seahawks (10-6) at No. 4 Cowboys (10-6)
7:15 p.m.
FOX
Sunday
No. 5 Chargers (12-4) vs. at No. 4 Ravens (10-6)
12:05 p.m.
CBS
Sunday
No. 6 Eagles (9-7) at No. 3 Bears (12-4)
3:40 p.m.
NBC
Divisional round
Date
Matchup
Time
TV
Jan. 12
TBD vs. No. 1 Chiefs (12-4)
3:35 p.m.
NBC
Jan. 12
TBD vs. No. 2 Rams (13-3)
7:15 p.m
FOX
Jan. 13
TBD vs. No. 2 Patriots (11-5)
12:05 p.m.
CBS
Jan. 13
TBD vs. No. 1 Saints (13-3)
3:40 p.m
FOX
Conference championships
Date
Matchup
Time
TV
Jan. 20
NFC (TBD)
2:05 p.m.
FOX
Jan. 20
AFC (TBD)
5:40 p.m.
CBS
Super Bowl
Date
Matchup
Time
TV
Feb. 3
AFC vs. NFC
5:30 p.m.
CBS
