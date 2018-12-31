Complete NFL playoff schedule with start times and television information

Dallas Cowboys

The 2019 NFL playoff pairings are set.

Top seeds are the New Orleans Saints (13-3) in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) in the AFC. Both will have home-field advantage as long as the stay alive. They’ll get byes, along with the No. 2 seeds, which are the AFC East champ New England Patriots and the NFC West champ Los Angeles Rams.

The playoffs begins Saturday with the first two of four wild card games. The Texans host the Colts and the Cowboys host the Seahawks.

Here’s a complete list of the 2019 NFL playoff schedule with television information:

Wild card round

Date

Matchup

Time

TV

Saturday

No. 6 Colts (10-6) at No. 3 Texans (11-5)

3:35 p.m.

ABC

Saturday

No. 5 Seahawks (10-6) at No. 4 Cowboys (10-6)

7:15 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

No. 5 Chargers (12-4) vs. at No. 4 Ravens (10-6)

12:05 p.m.

CBS

Sunday

No. 6 Eagles (9-7) at No. 3 Bears (12-4)

3:40 p.m.

NBC

Divisional round

Date

Matchup

Time

TV

Jan. 12

TBD vs. No. 1 Chiefs (12-4)

3:35 p.m.

NBC

Jan. 12

TBD vs. No. 2 Rams (13-3)

7:15 p.m

FOX

Jan. 13

TBD vs. No. 2 Patriots (11-5)

12:05 p.m.

CBS

Jan. 13

TBD vs. No. 1 Saints (13-3)

3:40 p.m

FOX

Conference championships

Date

Matchup

Time

TV

Jan. 20

NFC (TBD)

2:05 p.m.

FOX

Jan. 20

AFC (TBD)

5:40 p.m.

CBS

Super Bowl

Date

Matchup

Time

TV

Feb. 3

AFC vs. NFC

5:30 p.m.

CBS

