Who will Cowboys host in the wild card playoff next week, and when?

The Dallas Cowboys will host a wild card game at AT&T Stadium on either Jan. 5 or 6.

Their playoff opponent will be set with the conclusion of the Seattle Seahawks game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys (10-6) won their regular-season finale, 36-35, over the New York Giants (5-11) at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon in dramatic fashion. The win, though, had no bearing on Dallas’ playoff status.

This is what you need to know: The Cowboys play the wild card team with the best record. If the Seahawks beat the 49ers today, Dallas will host Seattle. If the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon and the Seahawks lose, the Cowboys will host the Vikings.

Dallas clinched the NFC East with its win last week against Tampa Bay. The New Orleans Saints are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams are the No. 2 seed and the Chicago Bears are the No. 3 seed.

The only other change in the NFC playoff picture wouldn’t change the Cowboys’ opponent. If the Vikings lose to the Bears and the Eagles beat the Redskins, the Eagles would earn the last wild card berth and play at Chicago.