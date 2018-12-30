Cowboys show true cards by keeping biggest star out vs. Giants

So much for this being like any other game.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play in the regular-season finale Sunday against the New York Giants.

Elliott, who leads the Rams’ Toddy Gurley by 183 yards in the race for the NFL rushing title, will be inactive, according to multiple sources. Elliott has 1,434 yards. Gurley, who has 1,251 yards, isn’t playing either because of a knee injury. Giants rookie Saquon Barkley is third in rushing with 1,198 yards. Left tackle Tyron Smith will also not play. He went through pregame warmups but was made inactive. Smith missed action earlier this season with a neck stinger and elbow injury.

The Cowboys (9-6) have already clinched the NFC East and will host either the Seattle Seahawks or Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round on Jan. 5 or 6. The outcome of Sunday’s game will not change anything for them.

Elliott wasn’t expected to play anymore than a series or two anyway. His being inactive will help make room for others, such as linebacker Sean Lee and receiver Tavon Austin. Austin been out with a groin injury since Oct. 14. Lee has dealt with hamstring issues for much of the season. He’s missed nine games, including last week. He played seven snaps two weeks ago against the Colts.