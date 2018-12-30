Sean Lee’s focus remains on return, not possible Cowboys swan song

There’s a chance Sunday’s season finale could be Sean Lee’s last regular-season game with the Dallas Cowboys.



The veteran All Pro linebacker who has been hampered with hamstring injuries, returns to the field against the New York Giants.

Lee, 32, has missed a career-high nine games (not counting the entire 2014 season he missed with a torn ACL), including last week’s NFC East title-clincher against Tampa Bay.

The emergency of Jaylon Smith and rookie Leighton Vander Esch has made Lee’s absence easier to handle for the team and Lee. Instead of an obvious void without him, the defense has excelled. That could make Lee expendable in 2019. The recent departures of close friends and teammates such as Tony Romo and Jason Witten also makes Lee painfully aware he’s in the twilight of his career.

“When you see great teammates, guys you loved playing with start to retire, start to leave, you realize this career is fleeting and it moves really fast and you have to take advantage of situation you can be in,” he said. “That’s why I’m focusing on day to day and trying to help any way I can.”

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Lee hopes to use Sunday’s finale as a springboard into the playoffs, a way of preparing his body with 20 to 25 snaps.

“Really get out there and get it going and hopefully I can build off this game and be ready for the playoffs and feel good about it,” Lee said. “This is something we’ve been building towards. Just having a roll in any fashion and being able to play in the playoffs is a dream come true for me and that’s my focus. It’s been an inspiration to play with two young guys who love football like they do.”

Whether it’s the dramatic way in which the Cowboys rallied from 3-5 to win the NFC East or seeing his football mortality painfully clear, Lee is treating this postseason with an extra breath of respect. He’s thinking about now, not 2019.

“Everything we’ve ever wanted as a team and what I’ve wanted is right in front of us,” he said. “To be apart of a group, a team like this, a defense like this, this is something you cherish. And the focus stays right there. I know there’s a lot of times when I’m frustrated with injuries and I want to be out there but my focus has always been forward, to help any way I can.”



Ans that’s on the field, he hopes, maybe for one last ride.