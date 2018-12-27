Fast feet, flexibility secret weapon for Cowboys’ defensive ‘Gumby’

Randy Gregory has always had the physical tools that scouts and coaches crave.

So to see Gregory, who has played in only 27 games since being drafted in the second round in 2015, come into his own this season isn’t a surprise to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Ever since Gregory returned from bye-week knee surgery his production has ramped up. Of his 14 quarterback hits, six have come in the past three games. In the past four games he has force two fumbles, recovered one, and has two of his six tackles for a loss.

“He’s fast. He’s got explosion. The twitch and the quickness off the ball,” Marinelli said. “He’s got elite bendness where he can really bend. And then he’s got awareness and instincts. That’s what you look for. If you put it all in a bottle, that’s what you’re looking for.”

All of those attributes were on display in last week’s win. During the second quarter, he was called for roughing the passer after spinning around off a block and lunging toward Jameis Winston, who had just released his pass. It was all textbook pass rushing, the way the Cowboys teach it, Marinelli said. Still, Gregory was called for the 15-yard penalty. Gregory declined to talk after Sunday’s win and was not available on Wednesday or Thursday. The Cowboys (9-6) finish the regular season against the New York Giants (5-10) at noon Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Dallas hosts a wild card game on Jan. 5 or 6.

“His feet are exceptional,” he said. “that’s how he changes direction so quick. His balance, awareness of where the QB is. He’s like Gumby. He hits and stays up. He doesn’t fall down.”

Marinelli keeps track of OGs during each game. OG stands for “on ground,” and charts which linemen was on the ground after each play and why.

“It tells you a lot about a guy,” said Marinelli, who had to shrug his shoulders after watching a replay of Gregory’s roughing penalty. “I thought he tried his very best to do what we coach them to do. They’ve got a tough job. It happens quick. I thought he did everything in his power, but it’s how [the officials] see it too.”

Both Marinelli and head coach Jason Garrett said the biggest difference for Gregory, who turned 26 last month, has been the two months of consistent repetitions in practice and seven consecutive games.

“You want to be able to attack. You want to be able to pounce on the situations and the more a guy plays and the more experience they have, if they go about it the right way, they’re going to grow and get better,” Garrett said. “When they see that situation again, they’re going to go that much more decisively. And I think Randy’s in that situation. I think he’s growing week by week. He’s still absolutely a very young player but he’s improving and he’s certainly making a ton of plays for us.”

“He’s just around the quarterback a lot. He’s around the ball a lot. He’s certainly a challenge for whoever is blocking him. Whether he’s making sacks or just pushing the pocket he’s having an impact.