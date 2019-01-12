Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys roster tonight: All hands on deck

By Stefan Stevenson

January 12, 2019 06:52 PM

LOS ANGELES

All hands are on deck tonight.

That’s the message from the Dallas Cowboys inactives list. All the integral players listed as questionable for Saturday night’s divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams have been answered and they’re all good answers for the Cowboys. The teams kick at 7:15 p.m. from LA Memorial Coliseum.

Left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo, who missed last week’s wild card game with an ankle injury, will be active. As will tight end Blake Jarwin and receiver Cole Beasley. Both injured ankles against the Seahawks.

Cowboys unavailable tonight are quarterback Mike White, safety Darian Thompson, running back Darius Jackson, linebacker Chris Covington, defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, Daniel Ross and David Irving.

