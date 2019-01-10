Could Beasley and Jarwin be in danger of not playing vs. Rams? Who would replace them?

Receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Blake Jarwin missed practice again on Thursday.

The Dallas Cowboys could be without them when they play the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night in the divisional playoffs at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Both suffered ankle injuries in the wild card game last Saturday against Seattle.

If Beasley is unable to play, Tavon Austin would likely see more action in the slot receiver spot. Jarwin would be replaced by Dalton Schultz, Rico Gathers and potentially receiver Noah Brown, head coach Jason Garrett suggested.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Beasley has dealt with an ankle injury for more than a month and aggravated the injury early against the Seahawks. He only missed a few plays, however. Beasley had 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Jarwin led Cowboys tight ends with 36 catches for 307 yards and three touchdowns. He had a career-high seven catches for 119 yards and three scores against the Giants in the regular-season finale. Both Beasley and Jarwin had three receptions in the wild card game.