California Cowboys fans projected to be loud and proud against Rams

The Dallas Cowboys are still America’s Team no matter how long its been since they won the Super Bowl.

That love, which spans across the country and around the world, should be prominent when the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round playoffs Saturday night at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Vivid Seats projects Dallas Cowboys fans to make up at least 29 percent of the crowd Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams at LA Memorial Coliseum. Vivid Seats Vivid Seats

Southern California has long been a hotbed for Cowboys fans since the team has held training camp there going back to 1963.

“We’ve got thousands of fans that are generational there in Los Angeles, and I’ll bet I have 30 first and second cousins out there alone,” said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who was born in Inglewood, Calif. “It’s a great feeling. We do feel very comfortable going to Los Angeles and playing. Now, that’s not to say the Rams are going to make it comfortable for us though.”

Vivid Seats projects Cowboys fans to make up at least 29 percent of the crowd at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. That’s the biggest presence for any road team this week, compared with the Chargers at Patriots (20 percent), Colts at Chiefs (19 percent) and Eagles at the Saints (18 percent). If the fans who show up in droves at the Cowboys’ training camp are any indication, the 29 percent projection seems low.

Tickets to Saturday’s game are the most expensive ticket of the divisional round, according to secondary ticket seller TickPick. The Cowboys-Rams game has an average listing price of $831, with the cheapest ticket available for $378.

“If the Cowboys fans show up, too, it’ll be a good atmosphere regardless,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

The Cowboys’ stature as the premiere sports franchise in the world can’t be questioned if you put any stock in the annual rankings by Forbes.com. Forbes estimates the Cowboys are worth $5 billion, the most valuable sports team in the world.

You put another Super Bowl run in the mix and Jerry Jones will be able to buy a yacht for every person in Arkansas.



