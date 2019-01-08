Dallas Cowboys injury update brings better news

The Dallas Cowboys should be in relatively good health for their divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said most of the players dealing with injuries are doing better, but some will be limited or not practice on Tuesday.

The Cowboys and Rams play at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Here’s a look at the Cowboys’ current injury status:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

▪ Receiver Cole Beasley aggravated a sore ankle early against Seattle but stayed in the game. He probably won’t practice Tuesday, Garrett said.

▪ Left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo did not play against Seattle after injury his ankle against the New York Giants. His status remains questionable for Saturday. “He’s getting better,” Garrett said.

▪ Receiver and return specialist Tavon Austin, who missed nine games with a groin injury, said he felt much better physically after the Seattle game than he did the previous week’s game against the Giants. He was expected to be limited at practice on Tuesday. “Tavon has worked really hard to get back from that injury,” Garrett said. “He made some big plays the other day.”

▪ Defensive tackle David Irving, who has missed most of the season with injuries and personal issues and isn’t expected to practice this week and is likely unavailable Saturday.

▪ Linebacker Sean Lee, who missed nine games with a hamstring injury, only played four snaps against Seattle but should be available this week.

▪ Tight end Blake Jarwin injured his ankle in the second half against Seattle and may not practice Tuesday.

▪ Receiver Lance Lenior was signed off the practice squad to replace receiver Allen Hurns, who broke his left leg against Seattle. Hurns was placed on injured reserve.

▪ Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.