How much would you pay for this view of Cowboys-Rams Saturday night?

How much would you pay for some of the best seats in the house for Saturday’s playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams?

Apparently, someone thinks someone else is willing to pay $9,800 for a seat on Row 1 in section 22L at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

That’s the most expensive seat currently available on ticket reseller Stubhub.com. There are four of them if you wanted to take your family for $39,200. The nachos aren’t included.

Those are, by far, the highest-priced tickets on Stubhub but many other premium seats are selling well over $1,000. Or, at least they’re listed for that much. It’s not clear how many, if any, tickets have sold listed for $1,000 or more. As we get closer to the 7:15 p.m. Saturday kickoff some of those prices may come down.

The cheapest available seats currently listed on Stubhub aren’t cheap either. End zone seats near the top are going for $260.44.

The Cowboys-Rams playoff game has been the most expensive ticket among the four divisional playoff games this weekend, according to industry trends.

For $9,800, hopefully it’s a great game. It would take a combination of U2 and Pearl Jam playing the halftime show of a Super Bowl featuring the 1979 Houston Oilers playing the 1977 Dallas Cowboys to fork over that kind of money.