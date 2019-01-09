Dallas Cowboys extend NFL-leading streak to 10 seasons in this category

The Dallas Cowboys still rule the NFL.

Forget championships and Super Bowls, at least for a moment. For the 10th consecutive season, since moving to AT&T Stadium in 2009, the Cowboys led the league in attendance with more than 730,000 tickets sold for their eight regular-season home games.

That dwarfs the New York Jets, who were second with just over 620,000 tickets sold. The Los Angeles Rams, who the Cowboys play Saturday night in the divisional playoffs, were 10th in the league at 579,439.

The Cowboys have led the league in attendance every year since 2009 when they moved to the $1.3 billion, 90,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington from Texas Stadium in Irving. They averaged 91,619 fans in 2018. That’s down about 1,100 per game from 2017, when they drew 741,775 total fans.

The NFL drew 17,177,581 fans in 2018, down 75,844 from 2017 and 611,090 less than the league’s record set in 2016.

Before moving to AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys were near the bottom of the league in total attendance because Texas Stadium’s capacity of 63,800 was significantly less than other stadiums. A crowd of 63,800 was reported for the final game there on Dec. 20, 2008, a 33-24 loss to Baltimore. The Cowboys drew 506,944 fans that season, 24th out of 32 teams.