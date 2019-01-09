Think you’re a big Dallas Cowboys fan? Can you top this?

How deep does your Dallas Cowboys love run?





Would you turn your backyard into a tiny replica of the Cowboys’ field?

I have officially met the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan ever. He doesn’t have social media , but his name is Jose Hernandez, and this is his back yard in El Paso, TX. @dallascowboys @dmn_cowboys @CowboysNation @dalehansen pic.twitter.com/ID8WMYoQxq — Kathryn Westphal (@Kath_Westphal) January 7, 2019

That’s what Jose Hernandez of El Paso did, according to a social media post on Twitter. Hernandez outfitted his backyard with a miniature football field, complete with a Cowboys’ blue star at midfield and downsized yellow uprights in each end zone. One end zone has “Dallas” painted in white and “Cowboys” is in the other.

Take a bow, Jose! You’ve elevated Cowboys fandom to a new level.