Prefer watching Cowboys with a group? Head to The Star Saturday night

By Stefan Stevenson

January 10, 2019 08:10 PM

FRISCO

Can’t make it to the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff game this Saturday in Los Angeles?

Don’t fret. The Cowboys have got you covered. Fans are invited to the team’s headquarters at The Star in Frisco to watch the game on a 2,270 square-foot video board at the Tostitos Championship Plaza. Admission and parking are free. It’s just one of many watch parties scheduled around DFW.

The Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at LA Memorial Coliseum.

But the fun at The Star begins at 1 p.m. with Fan Fest inside the Ford Center. Among the activities will be a live DJ, autographs from Cowboys cheerleaders and former players, inflatables “and more,” according to the Cowboys’ release.

The Cowboys pregame show will air before the game beginning at 6 p.m. on the big screen outside.

Bring a jacket. The forecast calls for a high of 51 and a low of 35 with a zero percent chance of rain on Saturday.

For additional information regarding The Star’s bag policy, parking and more, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

