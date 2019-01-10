Big screens, big parties: Where to watch the Cowboys-Rams playoff game this Saturday

Unless you have the means to travel to Southern California and pony up for tickets — or be like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and drop $250 million on a new yacht where you can host an epic watch party — the best way to watch the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams NFC Playoff on Saturday is to find a spot at a DFW restaurant or bar, preferably one that has multiple TVs or at least one really, really big one.
And while every spot that serves food or drinks will probably be showing the game on at least one TV, some have those really, really big TVs or will have contests and/or live entertainment.
Dallas Cowboys Playoff Experience at Texas Live! presented by Miller Lite is being billed as the “ultimate game-watching destination for the Playoff Experience.” Texas Live! features a 100-foot screen — they call it a “video wall” — in Live! Arena at the center of the development. Even during the regular season, Texas Live! provided a game-day atmosphere for Cowboys games, with big crowds, drumlines and dancers. There will be games, giveaways and live entertainment throughout the venue. Tickets cost $10-$15 and are available at ticketfly.com. Reserved seating is sold out, but other seating will be available on a first-come-first served basis, and beyond that it’s standing-room only. Doors open at 5 p.m. 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, 817-852-6688, texas-live.com
Alley Cats Entertainment near Northeast Mall will host a Cowboys-Rams watch party with the game on all of its huge screens. An Alley Cats Pass will be available for $19.99 (regularly $39.99) featuring unlimited bowling, laser tag, rock climbing, Putt-Putt golf, go-karts and playland rides. from 6 p.m. to close. 609 NE Loop 820, Hurst. 817-589-0523, alleycatsbowl.com
Hooligan’s Pub in Arlington will have a watch party, with $10 pitchers of Miller, Dos Equis, Blue Moon or Guinness; $12 buckets of Bud Light, Miller Lite or Coors Light; and $3 Svedka. Wear a Cowboys jersey and you’ll get a free Hollie shot. 310 E. Abram St. Suite 150, Arlington, 817-274-1232, @hooliganspubarlington on Facebook
Hooters in downtown Fort Worth will show the game on its 46 HDTV screens. The menu includes some new items, including steak tips, potato skins and a chicken/bacon/ranch sandwich. Free valet parking is available. 150 Throckmorton St., Suite 132, Fort Worth. 817-801-9414, hooters.com. Locations also in southwest Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, south Arlington, north Arlington, Grapevine and more in DFW.
Landmark Bar & Kitchen in Fort Worth’s West 7th area will show the game on its 30 HDTVs and four jumbotron screens. Specials include a $10 burger/beer combo, $4 Cowboys shots and big beers, and a live DJ during halftime. 3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth. 817-984-1166, landmarkfw.com
Panther Island Brewing Co. just north of downtown Fort Worth will have a “Cowboys Playoff Watch Larty” featuring the game on a big screen; food from the Big Kat Burgers truck; a game-day special ($15 for four pours, or for three pours and a Dallas Cowboys Panther Island Brewing pint glass); a special release (Blueberry Tailgater, a 4.7% ABV blueberry blonde ale); and more. Wear game-day gear and get $2 off your purchase. Reservations recommended; email lexi@pantherislandbrewing.com. Party is 5-10 p.m., 501 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-882-8121, @PantherIslandBrewing on Facebook.
The Spice Rack Sports Bar/Patio & Grill in Burleson has hosted filled-to-capacity Dallas Cowboys watch parties every week this season, so arrive early to grab a seat. The Cowboys-Rams game will be shown on all 12 TVs and a projector screen. There will be multiple drink specials throughout the game. 133 S. Wilson St., Burleson, 817-295-7221, spicerackgrill.com.
Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen in the West 7th corridor will have a watch party on its 168-square-foot Megatron screen. Table reservations are available by calling 817-887-9797 or at TexasRepublicFW.com. 945 Foch St., Fort Worth
Twin Peaks has multiple locations throughout DFW that will show the game. Each location will feature $12 buckets of domestic beers, $15 buckets of imports, $5 select cocktails (margaritas, mimosas, Bloody Marys) and $3.99 Party Shots. twinpeaksrestaurant.com.
Varsity Tavern in the West 7th neighborhood will show the game on its flatscreens, which include four 90-inch stadium-style TVs. There will be a live DJ on hand to provide entertainment. There will also be $20 buckets of Miller Lite and Coors Light, $25 buckets of Dos Equis and Corona, $3 domestics, $5 wells, $5 quarterly shot specials and $150 Tito’s bottles throughout the game. 1005 Norwood St., Fort Worth. 817-882-6699, varsitytavern.com
DALLAS AND BEYOND
The Bomb Factory: KTCK/1310 AM/96.7 FM “The Ticket” will host a watch party along with the Deep Ellum.club, with giveaways, games, food and drink specials, and more, including concert-level surround sound on the Bomb’s big screen. Free, but we strongly recommend you RSVP at TheBombFactory.com. Doors open at 5 p.m. 2713 Canton St., Dallas, 214-932-6501
Cool River Cafe in Las Colinas will show the game on its big screen in the bar area that is to the right of the main entry. There will be food and bar specials during the game. 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving. 972-871-8881, coolrivercafe.com
Happiest Hour in the Harwood District, which has more than 25 “huge” flatscreen TVs, will host a Cowboys-Rams watch party with food and drink specials. 2616 Olive St., Dallas. 972-528-0067, happiesthourdallas.com
High Fives in Knox-Henderson will have the game on and will offer beer bucket specials — and $5 touchdown specials, including Fireball, Rumple and Jagermeister. 1804 McMillan Ave., Dallas, 214-821-5555, http://highfivesdallas.com
Lava Cantina The Colony will have a watch party that will feature entertainment by DJSC, an appearance by Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy and raffles, contests and prizes. The party is free on a first-come-first-served basis, but there is an option to purchase a reserved seat at ticketfly.com that comes with an All-You-Can-Eat buffet. Doors open at 6 p.m. 5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. 214-618-6893, lavacantina.com
The Rustic in Uptown, known for its big “back yard” patio, will have a watch party, followed by live music by Chuck Ligon at 10:30 p.m. 3656 Howell St., Dallas, 214-730-0596, http://therustic.com
Shakertins in Austin Ranch will host a watch party with specials including $5 Effen Vodka Cocktails and Shots and free beer at halftime. 6910 Windhaven Parkway No. 101, The Colony, 214-483-9834, shakertins.com.
Sushi Marquee at the Star in Frisco will show the game on its video wall of 16 screens as well as on the six screens in the dining room. 3625 The Star Blvd., Suite 315, Frisco, 972-833-1608, SushiMarquee.com
Tiny Victories cocktail lounge in Bishop Arts District cocktail lounge will have the game on, and will provide you with your own tiny victory: free hot dogs. 604 N. Tyler St., Dallas, 972-685-7055, http://tinyvictoriesoc.com
