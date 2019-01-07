Watch: Cowboys fans pummel Seahawks fan after playoff game at AT&T Stadium

Tension was high throughout the NFC wild-card game between the Cowboys and Seahawks on Saturday.

And that aggression spilled into the crowd after Dallas beat Seattle, 24-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The video from TMZ starts mid-brawl, but according to the report, the Seahawks fan started a verbal confrontation. Shortly thereafter, several Cowboys fans responded.

TMZ’s report says that “security eventually got into the middle of the action and broke it up.”

At this point, it is unknown if any major injuries were sustained by any of the individuals involved in the altercation.