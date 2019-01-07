Dallas Cowboys

Watch: Cowboys fans pummel Seahawks fan after playoff game at AT&T Stadium

By Peter Dawson

January 07, 2019 04:32 PM

The Dallas Cowboys topped the Seattle Seahawks 24-22 in the NFL playoffs on Saturday night in Arlington. But a video from TMZ shows fans of the home home team in a fight with a visiting fan at AT&T Stadium.
Tension was high throughout the NFC wild-card game between the Cowboys and Seahawks on Saturday.

And that aggression spilled into the crowd after Dallas beat Seattle, 24-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The video from TMZ starts mid-brawl, but according to the report, the Seahawks fan started a verbal confrontation. Shortly thereafter, several Cowboys fans responded.

TMZ’s report says that “security eventually got into the middle of the action and broke it up.”

At this point, it is unknown if any major injuries were sustained by any of the individuals involved in the altercation.

