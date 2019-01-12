Are most national experts picking a Cowboys upset over Rams?

Should the Cowboys be underdogs?
According to oddsmakers, the answer to that question is yes. All week, the wise guys have listed the Rams as a seven-point favorite for Saturday night’s NFC playoff showdown in Los Angeles.
The weather could play a factor. So, too, could elite running backs such as Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley.
But across the sports media landscape, the predictions for the game are mixed. Here are the experts picks from the national media.
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Cowboys
Jason La Canfora: Rams
Will Brinson: Cowboys
Jared Dubin: Rams
Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
John Breech: Cowboys
Fox Sports 1
Skip Bayless: Cowboys
Shannon Sharp: Rams
Colin Cowherd: Rams
ESPN
Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys
Matt Bowen: Rams
Mike Clay: Rams
Mike Golic: Rams
Dan Graziano: Rams
Mina Kimes: Rams
Louis Riddick: Cowboys
Kevin Siefert: Rams
Seth Wickersham: Rams
Trey Wingo: Rams
Bleacher Report
Gary Davenport: Rams
Brad Gagnon: Cowboys
Brent Sobleski: Cowboys
