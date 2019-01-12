Are most national experts picking a Cowboys upset over Rams?

Should the Cowboys be underdogs?

According to oddsmakers, the answer to that question is yes. All week, the wise guys have listed the Rams as a seven-point favorite for Saturday night’s NFC playoff showdown in Los Angeles.

The weather could play a factor. So, too, could elite running backs such as Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley.

But across the sports media landscape, the predictions for the game are mixed. Here are the experts picks from the national media.

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jason La Canfora: Rams

Will Brinson: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Rams

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Fox Sports 1

Skip Bayless: Cowboys

Shannon Sharp: Rams

Colin Cowherd: Rams

ESPN

Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys

Matt Bowen: Rams

Mike Clay: Rams

Mike Golic: Rams

Dan Graziano: Rams

Mina Kimes: Rams

Louis Riddick: Cowboys

Kevin Siefert: Rams

Seth Wickersham: Rams

Trey Wingo: Rams

Bleacher Report

Gary Davenport: Rams

Brad Gagnon: Cowboys

Brent Sobleski: Cowboys