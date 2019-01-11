Is Kris Richard the next head coach of the Dolphins? Report reveals Miami’s top choice

It looks as though Kris Richard will remain with the Cowboys.

The team’s secondary coach interviewed with the Dolphins on Monday.

But on Friday, a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed that Miami intends to hire Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores as the team’s next head coach.

However, Rapoport also said that no deal has been finalized as of yet.

New England hosts the Los Angeles Chargers during the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

Dallas, meanwhile will face the Rams in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, Cowboys defense coordinator Rod Marinelli said that Richard was ready to be an NFL head coach.