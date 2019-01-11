Dallas Cowboys

Is Kris Richard the next head coach of the Dolphins? Report reveals Miami’s top choice

By Peter Dawson

January 11, 2019 04:16 PM

Three teams have expressed interest in Cowboys DB coach Kris Richard about their head coaching vacancies, including the Jets, the Dolphins, and the Buccaneers. But they can’t interview him until next week.
It looks as though Kris Richard will remain with the Cowboys.

The team’s secondary coach interviewed with the Dolphins on Monday.

But on Friday, a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed that Miami intends to hire Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores as the team’s next head coach.

However, Rapoport also said that no deal has been finalized as of yet.

New England hosts the Los Angeles Chargers during the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

Dallas, meanwhile will face the Rams in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, Cowboys defense coordinator Rod Marinelli said that Richard was ready to be an NFL head coach.

