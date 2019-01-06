Kris Richard to interview with 3 teams Sunday; Miami owner was at wild card game

Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard will talk to three teams on Sunday about their vacant head coaching jobs.

It will be after knocking it out of the park in an on-the-job interview in the Cowboys 24-22 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild card playoffs.

The New York Jets and the Tampa Buccaneers are flying to Dallas and will interview Richard on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins are doing so as well but only after owner Stephen Ross and staff witnessed Richard’s work in person at AT&T Stadium as special guests of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“They are set up (Sunday) here. We had one owner who was here at the game tonight that will be interviewing him that had his staff at the ballgame tonight as our guest,” Jones before confirming it was Ross.





Jones said he would like to keep Richard, who came to the Cowboys in the offseason after being fired as the defensive coordinator with the Seahawks and revamped the defense.

Richard has the title of secondary coach and passing game coordinator but has been defacto defensive coordinator with Rod Marinelli allowing him to call plays.

Jones said the defense played outstanding against the Seahawks.

Seattle’s offense gained just 299 yards – the fifth time its been held to less than 300 yards this season. The Seahawks gained 75 of those yards on their final scoring drive when they scored with 1:18 left in the game.

The league’s top-rushing offense to one of their worst days of the season.

Seattle gained just 73 yards rushing on 24 carries, a 3.0 yard average. The only fewer yards rushing Seattle had this season was in its season opening loss to Denver with 64.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson had his worst game of the season, gaining just 20 yards rushing on 13 carries. Carson entered the game with three consecutive 100-yard performances.

“Well it doesn’t surprise me at all that clubs have the interest that they have in him,” Jones said. There are no secrets in the NFL when it comes to people that can help you win football games. And he’s a winner. He is a winner. And he’s made a big impact on our team here which is amazing considering he’s just been here starting in the spring. But he’s obviously a very qualified individual if you’re looking for a head coach.”