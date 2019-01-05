Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are moving on in the NFC playoffs after 24-22 win

Quarterback Dak Prescott wanted it.
Dak Prescott wouldn’t be denied.
And when it mattered most, Prescott made the flipping difference for the Dallas Cowboys in the 24-22 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card playoffs.
Facing a 3rd and 14 and nursing a three-point lead with a little more than 2 minutes to go, Prescott went 16 yards on a quarterback draw and nearly scored on a flip at the 1-yard line, sending the whiteout, towel-waving crowd at AT&T Stadium into delirium
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He got the score on the next play to send the Cowboys to divisional playoffs against either the Los Angeles Rams next Saturday or the New Orleans Saints next Sunday depending on the outcome of Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
The Cowboys defense set the tone by stoning the Seahawks’ top–ranked running game and keeping quarterback Russell Wilson in check. Running back Ezekiel Elliott added 137 yards on 26 carries.
But Prescott carried them to victory, completing 22 of 36 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown through the air and the game decider on the ground as the Cowboys rallied from a 14-10 fourth-quarter deficit and had to survive an onside kick.
It was the just fourth playoff win since the Cowboys won their last Super Bowl title in 1995 but it was the first for Prescott.
Here are five thoughts from the game:
Prescott playoff ready
Dak Prescott was darn-near perfect in the first half completing 17 of 23 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Prescott again showed his focus in two-minute situations. After the Seahawks took a 6-3 lead with 1:43 left in the second quarter, Prescott drove the Cowboys 75 yards on 7 plays. Elliott did the heavy lifting with a 44-yard run on 3rd and 1. But Prescott was razor sharp, completing five of six passes including a perfect 11-yard fade to Michael Gallup for the touchdown. It was an important red zone score for a Cowboys team that struggled to score touchdowns near the goal line all season.
After leading 10-6 at halftime, the Cowboys found themselves trailing 14-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Prescott, as has done all season, brought them back with two touchdown drives while using his legs, arm and the air.
Prescott rushed six times for 29 yards in the game, including the game-deciding score from the 1 after just missing on flip following a 16-yard run.
He has 14 game-winning drives in his career, the most of any quarterback since 2016. This was the first in the postseason.
Ezekiel Elliott on Dak Prescott: “It’s simple, he’s a grown-ass man. He led us to this win tonight.”
Feed Zeke
The thing with great running backs is patience with the run and patience with the running game. It wasn’t always pretty for Elliott. He had six carries for 22 yards in the first quarter. And was 12 for 47 heading into the final drive of the half.
Two passes to Blake Jarwin and Amari Cooper made it 3rd and 1 at the 34. Elliott was supposed to dive up the middle for the first down but he went around the left side against the Seahawks defense keying the middle. He sprinted 44 yards down the right sideline, turning a Cowboys drive for a field goal before the half until a chance for a touchdown. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished it off with an 11-yard pass to Michael Gallup and a 10-6 halftime lead.
Elliott had 13 carries for 91 yards in the first half. And after just getting six carries on four yards in the third quarter, he proved to be the closer in the fourth with 40 yards to help milk the game and the clock.
He finished with 26 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Defense turns doomsday
The Cowboys held the Seahawks to five yards and just nine plays on the first three drives. They forced five three and outs on the first seven drives.
Seattle made three plays in the first half to get themselves two field goals. Passes of 26 and 29 yards to Tyler Lockett and a 40-yard pass to Ed Dickson. Of course, coach Jason Garrett’s decision to try a 57-yard field goal set the Seahawks up for a field goal after Brett Maher’s miss.
With kicker Sebastion Janikowski out for the second half after suffering a thigh injury on a 57-yard miss on the last play of the first half, the Seahawks couldn’t rely on field goals and extra points in the final two quarters.
Down 10-6 at halftime, the Seahawks took the lead in the third quarter when quarterback Russell Wilson threw a 22-yard pass to Doug Baldwin on fourth and 5 and then scored on a zone read for four yards out. Mike Davis made the try for two good with a dive up the middle.
But that would be it for the Seahawks as this Cowboys defense was in shutdown mode all night.
The Cowboys held the league’s top-ranked rushing offense to just 73 yards.
Wilson completed 18 of 27 passes for 233 yards and got a late score on a 7-yard pass to running back J.D. McKissic to make the score 24-22 following a 2-point conversion with 1:18. But it was too little too late as the Cowboys survived an onsides kick.
Amari Cooper makes impact
Receiver Amari Cooper wasn’ t with the Cowboys when they played the Seattle Seahawks in September. In that game, tight end Geoff Swaim led the team in receptions and Cole Beasley had three catches for the wideouts. Cooper has made a difference in the passing game since coming over in a bye week trade from the Raiders. And he made his presence felt against the Seahawks Saturday night with seven catches for 106 yards.
His 34-yard catch set up the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also had a 27-yard catch that should have led to a score. But Prescott was intercepted in the end zone on a throw to Noah Brown.
Elliott had four catches for 32 yards and Beasley had three catches for 28.
Up Next
The Dallas Cowboys are moving on, winning just their fourth playoff game since 1995 and the second under Jason Garrett since 2014.
They advance to play in the divisional round for the first time since January 2017 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers..
They’ll travel to either the No. 1 New Orleans Saints or the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams.
Sunday’s wild-card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears will determine where the Cowboys play next week. If the Bears win, the Cowboys go to New Orleans for a Sunday afternoon game. If the Eagles win in Chicago, the Cowboys will play in Los Angeles Saturday night.
Comments