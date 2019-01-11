Rain could give Cowboys major edge vs. Rams. Does forecast predict a wet L.A. Saturday?

Most people who live in California say you can’t beat the weather.

And most NFL teams would prefer to be traveling to southern California this late in the season as opposed to, say, Foxborough, Philadelphia or Chicago.

But the Cowboys are not most teams.

Dak Prescott has been clutch late in games down the stretch of the regular season. He also sealed the team’s wild-card win over the Seahawks last weekend.

But the strength of this particular Dallas team is Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing this season.

And while Rams running back Todd Gurley has been nearly as productive as Elliott, his injuries and Jared Goff’s recent funk have slowed down the team’s offense.

The Cowboys’ run defense has also been superb.

That unit, as well as the offense, might catch a big break this coming Saturday.

It’s always difficult to count on the weather, but right now, the forecast (per weather.com), says that there’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday. And it’s possible they could extend into the evening.

Or at the very least, alter the field conditions at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Anything that can grind this game down to a battle of two running teams can almost certainly help Dallas.