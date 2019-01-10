Jerry Jones’ 1990s nostalgia could extend Cowboys Super Bowl drought, major trends show

Time travel, at least in fiction, usually has unforeseen consequences.

It could cause problems for the Cowboys, too.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones, along with the other top members of his front office, have built the foundation of this Dallas team on a strong defense and a power running game anchored by this year’s NFL rushing title champion, Ezekiel Elliott.

In doing so, Jones has shown that no matter what words exit his mouth, he wants to return to a similar style that led to the franchise’s three Super Bowl titles in the early to mid-1990’s.

In essence, Elliott is this team’s Emmitt Smith.

Thus far, that piece of the puzzle has produced mostly successful results. During seasons in which the back plays a full season (he missed six games last season due to an NFL suspension for an alleged domestic violence incident), the team has won the NFC East.

The construction of this roster will certainly be tested against a Rams team that, under head coach Sean McVay, has taken a significantly different approach to team building and style of play.

But beyond this week’s game, there’s one trend that points to the problematic nature of relying so heavily on Zeke.

Simply put, when it comes to that running back position and its value, the game has changed.

In hindsight, it’s hard to argue that Elliott was not worthy of being selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

But in “today’s game,” selecting a back in the top 10 of the draft hasn’t really produced championship results.

Since 2000, there have been 23 backs selected in that range of the draft. And just two of them have won Super Bowl rings.

Now, some of those backs have only played in the league for one or two seasons. And teams have won championships by relying primarily on the ground game.

Smith’s incredible rushing totals during the franchise’s dynastic run is almost certainly a part of the Cowboys’ thought process. And that’s understandable.







From 1991 to 1995 Smith won an astounding four out of a possible five NFL rushing titles. By the end of that five-season run, Dallas had captured three Super Bowls.







However, due to his tremendous successes, it’s easy to forget that Smith was not taken in the top 10 (he went No. 17 overall in the 1990 NFL Draft).







Fast-forward less than a decade after the Cowboys’ last title, and you’ll see a very, very different game. One that, thanks to the evolution of offenses and rule changes designed to help quarterbacks, NFL has moved away from the bell-cow back.







Here is the list of the rushing title winners dating back 2000 (per pro-football-reference.com ). Out of the 23 winners, only Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis was part of a championship squad during the same season.







Dak Prescott might have the talent to develop into an elite NFL passer. Even if he's plateaued or even regresses, Jones has said that the quarterback will receive an extension. The feeling from many, at least as of right now, is that head coach Jason Garrett will receive an extension, as well. For the moment, let's set aside who gets paid what in the next few offseasons. But if the current coach, quarterback and running back are the "plan" for this offense, now and for the foreseeable future, then the team might need to significantly tweak its approach. In short, the trends suggest the operation needs to continue to move forward, not back.