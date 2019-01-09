Dallas Cowboys

Are Cowboys worried about QB Dak Prescott showing up on injury report with knee issue

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

January 09, 2019

Frisco

Quarterback Dak Prescott was one of 14 players who showed up on the Dallas Cowboys injury report on Tuesday, just five days before Saturday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott was listed as having a knee injury.

But per multiple sources, it is not serious. Prescott did not miss a snap of practice on Tuesday and is expected to practice full again on Wednesday.

After rushing six times for 29 yards and being flipped on a 16-yard run in the 24-22 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-game last Saturday, it’s not a surprise that Prescott is a little worse for wear.

Per NFL rules, he had to be listed.

But again, the Cowboys say there is nothing to worry about.

The biggest concerns among the injured are receiver Cole Beasley (ankle), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness/ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle). Neither practiced on Tuesday and there is no guarantee they will go Wednesday.

Beasley’s situation is most concerning because he is a key part of the passing game as the slot receiver and major third down target. The Cowboys remain hopeful that he will be able to play Saturday.

The Cowboys put receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve Tuesday with a fractured ankle and signed Lance Lenoir from the practice squad.

