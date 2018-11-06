Who is Jason Garrett?

This is Jason Garrett’s eighth season as head coach of the Cowboys. Here are some important facts about his tenure.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys fans lose it after Jerry Jones defends Garrett, confirms future Dak extension

By Peter Dawson

November 06, 2018 02:51 PM

Jerry Jones isn’t having the best day.

On Monday night, the Tennessee beat the Dallas Cowboys, 28-14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Fans are upset.

Media members, including ex-Cowboys star Troy Aikman are saying major changes need to be made to the organization.

During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones likely made things harder on himself when he discussed the future of quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Listen. Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “He’s young, and he’s going to get extended.”

Jones also said that he will not fire head coach Jason Garrett this season.

Once again, fans went nuts on Twitter.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith gives his view on Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones.

