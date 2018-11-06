Cowboys fans lose it after Jerry Jones defends Garrett, confirms future Dak extension

Jerry Jones isn’t having the best day.
On Monday night, the Tennessee beat the Dallas Cowboys, 28-14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Fans are upset.
Media members, including ex-Cowboys star Troy Aikman are saying major changes need to be made to the organization.
During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones likely made things harder on himself when he discussed the future of quarterback Dak Prescott.
“Listen. Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “He’s young, and he’s going to get extended.”
Jones also said that he will not fire head coach Jason Garrett this season.
Once again, fans went nuts on Twitter.
