Cowboys fans lose it after Jerry Jones defends Garrett, confirms future Dak extension

Jerry Jones isn’t having the best day.

On Monday night, the Tennessee beat the Dallas Cowboys, 28-14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Fans are upset.

Media members, including ex-Cowboys star Troy Aikman are saying major changes need to be made to the organization.

During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones likely made things harder on himself when he discussed the future of quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Listen. Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “He’s young, and he’s going to get extended.”

Jones also said that he will not fire head coach Jason Garrett this season.

Once again, fans went nuts on Twitter.

Jerry Jones is turning into a Al Davis the game has passed him by he needs to give over the reins to his sons — Mark (@MarkMtb67) November 6, 2018

I also believe that Jerry Jones needs to take a seat already cause what he’s been doing the past 25 years isn’t working. Everything within this organization is frustrating and disappointing, starting with Jerry Jones. #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation — devon moran (@dkelly010) November 6, 2018

Jerry Jones is a legend & has done great things for the Cowboys, But the greatest gift he will ever give will he when he's gone & no longer making football decisions. — JG (@JDGunn) November 6, 2018

If Jerry Jones gives Dak a extension mark my words in 5 years the Giants will be the best team in the NFC East... Eagles crumble because of cap Redskins won’t have Alex Smith forever and the Giants have Odell and Saquon to build a team around. — Andy Hulsey (@AndyHulsey88) November 6, 2018

cowboys are a jerry jones and jason garrett firing away from a superbowl — Gangster Gastino (@rakinkhan) November 6, 2018

Hi my name is Jerry Jones, my QB can’t throw for over 200 yards and we couldn’t beat the Titans last night with him starting. I wanna sign him to an extension — Mikey Pereznegron (@MikeyBeisbol) November 6, 2018

Jerry Jones has always wanted to be Al David, well he is doing the same thing to @dallascowboys that Al did to Put the @Raiders in this hole as an organization. — TD Gilbert (@TDGilbert417) November 6, 2018

@realjerryjones

2 weeks to get ready and this is the product you put on the field?

When a business under performs while like businesses succeed you you at the leadership group.

Your on field group is weak at best.

Keep doing the same thing Mr. Jones and get the same results — Bill Freeman (@BillFre21307906) November 6, 2018

i will pay someone to kidnap jerry jones and make him resign — elton (@ChefElto) November 6, 2018

There are really only two takeaways: Jerry Jones is a horrible GM and Jason Garrett needs to go — justjenn (@cultureobserve) November 6, 2018

Jerry Jones said on Dallas sports radio that Dak Prescott is going to get extended, virtually ensuring they won't win a division title in the next half-decade — John Town (@johntown99_) November 6, 2018

Al Davis, I mean Jerry Jones is insane. The Jones clan isn't about the Cowboys winning championships, it's about the Cowboys brand that makes them more money. — Capn‘ Nuts (@CapnNuts) November 6, 2018

Can we get a petition going to get Jerry Jones to retire — $pliffyKJ (@SpliffyKJ) November 6, 2018

Jerry Jones and Jason laughing at the season so farpic.twitter.com/1YsRzpdmaC — črüż (@cruz_villarreal) November 6, 2018

100%agree with that. What is wrong with Jerry Jones? He obviously doesnt care about winning — Becky Wilmoth (@bckyanne3) November 6, 2018

Watching last nights game between the Titans and Cowboys. Is this the season when Jerry Jones wakes up from his nap and finally gets rid of Jason Garrett? All he does is clap. Doesn’t say much for his Princeton education. Garrett has been there too long. Jerry’s puppet. — Brian (@brianssportssh1) November 6, 2018

Troy Aikan said today...Cowboys need organizational overhaul. Translation...Jerry Jones is the biggest problem! I've been saying it for over a decade! Pretty obvious — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) November 6, 2018

@TroyAikman you and a group of investors should buy out Jerry Jones. If I had a few millions I would’ve pitched in. — Jose Alvarez (@LAHS2004) November 6, 2018

Jerry Jones is lucky he doesn’t have a twitter account. I was ready to tweet him everyday until he fires Jason Garrett and Scott Linehan — Omar Shalabi (@SS_Shalabi) November 6, 2018