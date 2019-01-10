Watch Dale Hansen mock Cowboys, Garrett, Cardinals, Kingsbury in critique of ‘white privilege’

Dale Hansen still brings the heat.

The Cowboys have often been the direct target of his stinging, well-articulated criticisms.

But on Wednesday night, they got the back of Hansen’s hand as he tried to make a larger point.

During a segment on WFAA, the veteran broadcaster crisply laid siege to how NFL teams have handled the hiring of head coaches. Specifically, he took issue with how they have handled African-American coaches versus white coaches.

It seems that the Arizona Cardinals hiring of Kliff Kingsbury. In December, he was fired by Texas Tech after producing a 35-40 record.

“But Kingsbury fits all the criteria to be a head coach in the NFL: He’s an offensive genius, he’s young — and he’s white, and not necessarily in that order,” Hansen said.

And here is his sarcastic dig at the Cowboys and Garrett.

“The Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is in his ninth year — apparently because he wins so much.”

You can watch the full monologue below.

.@dalehansen goes Unplugged: "Kingsbury fits all the criteria to be a head coach in the NFL: He's an offensive genius, he's young — and he's white, and not necessarily in that order." https://t.co/Cv8HleHac5 pic.twitter.com/J4ixZIURM9 — WFAA (@wfaa) January 10, 2019