Dallas Cowboys

What did still bitter Terrell Owens say about Jason Garrett after Cowboys playoff loss

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

January 13, 2019 08:18 AM

Dallas Cowboys: Jason Garrett talks loss to the Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett gives his thoughts on his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Divisional Playoff game at the LA Coliseum on Jan. 12, 2019.
By
Up Next
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett gives his thoughts on his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Divisional Playoff game at the LA Coliseum on Jan. 12, 2019.
By
Los Angeles

Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, didn’t hold back on comments about coach Jason Garrett following the 30-22 divisional loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Owens took to Twitter to take another shot at Garrett and advised owner Jerry Jones to fire the long-time head coach.

“Hey @realjerryjones! Bout time for a coaching change don’tcha think?! 2 playoff wins in 10 years!! Garrett isn’t the answer & NEVER will be! Way to compete guys!! #realtalk,”

It was the beginning on a series of Tweets from Owens on Garrett, whom he blames for running him out of town when he was with the Cowboys in 2007-2008.

Garrett was the offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2010.

Owners acknowledged that this departure played a role in his feelings on Garrett.

Yeh, maybe a little. That sapsucker got rid of me & had Jerry thinking I was the problem. So what has he really accomplished since I left?!! *jeopardy tune*”

Garrett has just two playoff wins since taking over the head job midway through the 2010 season. He has an overall record of 79-61 and remains under contract through 2019, though Jones is expected to give him a contract extension in the next few weeks.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks about their defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL playoffs.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

mac-engel

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.

  Comments  