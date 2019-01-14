Dallas Cowboys

Watch Stephen A. Smith dance on Cowboys’ grave. And yes, props are involved

By Peter Dawson

January 14, 2019 01:10 PM

ESPN’s, Stephen A. Smith at his live show, First Take, from Texas Live in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Nov. 05, 2018. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
ESPN’s, Stephen A. Smith at his live show, First Take, from Texas Live in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Nov. 05, 2018. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth
ESPN’s, Stephen A. Smith at his live show, First Take, from Texas Live in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Nov. 05, 2018. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys and Stephen A. Smith are not...overly fond of each other.

The ESPN personality once covered the Philadelphia Eagles and has retained a certain affinity for the team.

He’s also openly stated his distaste the team and those who support it.

He often picks against the Cowboys.

Although, last week, he did say the Cowboys had an excellent chance to beat the Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

However, Los Angeles ultimately prevailed in that game, 30-22.

And on Monday, the co-host of ESPN’s ‘First Take’ took pleasure in proclaiming the downfall of owner Jerry Jones, head coach Jason Garrett, quarterback Dak Prescott and company.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith calls Dallas Cowboys fans the most nauseating fan base in America.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  