Jason Garrett and Cowboys staff get the familiar ‘honor’ of coaching NFC in Pro Bowl

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

January 14, 2019 07:37 AM

Frisco

Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys staff are not done after all.

The Cowboys will coach the NFC in the Pro Bowl Jan. 27 in Orlando.

The NFL sends the highest-seeded losing team in the divisional round to coach the Pro Bowl.

The Cowboys saw their season come to an end in the 30-22 loss to the Los Angles Rams Saturday night. But when the No. 1 seeded New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, it put Garrett and the Cowboys on the hook to coach Pro Bowl for the third time in the last five years.

Garrett and the Cowboys coached the Pro Bowl following the 2014 and 2016 seasons, the last two times the Cowboys won the NFC East and lost in the divisional round.

It’s a dubious and familiar honor for a Cowboys staff. The Cowboys also coached the Pro Bowl following the 2009 season when Wade Phillips was the head coach and Garrett was the offensive coordinator.

Garrett and the Cowboys will face the AFC-led Los Angeles Chargers staff, coached by Anthony Lynn, a former Cowboys running backs coach under Bill Parcells.

The Cowboys have five players selected to play in the game, including offensive tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin, cornerback Byron Jones, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.

