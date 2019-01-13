Cowboys-Rams on Fox posts monster TV rating. But did it beat Colts-Chiefs on NBC?

Network executives probably are not thrilled that the Cowboys are no longer in the NFL playoffs.
On Saturday night, the Rams eliminated ‘America’s Team’ in Los Angeles, 30-23.
The game between the two NFC foes earned a 20.5 rating, according to Fox. The network also provided several of the game’s other ratings-related figures.
However, the game between the Colts and Chiefs, which was played on Saturday afternoon, almost won the day. According to AwfulAnnouncing.com, the Indianapolis-Kansas City game drew a 19.0 rating on NBC.
