Cowboys-Rams on Fox posts monster TV rating. But did it beat Colts-Chiefs on NBC?

Network executives probably are not thrilled that the Cowboys are no longer in the NFL playoffs.

On Saturday night, the Rams eliminated ‘America’s Team’ in Los Angeles, 30-23.

The game between the two NFC foes earned a 20.5 rating, according to Fox. The network also provided several of the game’s other ratings-related figures.

As we countdown to kickoff in New Orleans, at these fast national numbers off yesterday's Cowboys-Rams game pic.twitter.com/02iar4xsiQ — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 13, 2019

However, the game between the Colts and Chiefs, which was played on Saturday afternoon, almost won the day. According to AwfulAnnouncing.com, the Indianapolis-Kansas City game drew a 19.0 rating on NBC.