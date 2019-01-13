Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys-Rams on Fox posts monster TV rating. But did it beat Colts-Chiefs on NBC?

By Peter Dawson

January 13, 2019 04:14 PM

Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson (35) scores a second quarter touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) as the Cowboys play the Rams in NFL Divisional Round at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Network executives probably are not thrilled that the Cowboys are no longer in the NFL playoffs.

On Saturday night, the Rams eliminated ‘America’s Team’ in Los Angeles, 30-23. 

The game between the two NFC foes earned a 20.5 rating, according to Fox. The network also provided several of the game’s other ratings-related figures. 

However, the game between the Colts and Chiefs, which was played on Saturday afternoon, almost won the day. According to AwfulAnnouncing.com, the Indianapolis-Kansas City game drew a 19.0 rating on NBC.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett gives his thoughts on his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Divisional Playoff game at the LA Coliseum on Jan. 12, 2019.

