Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has decided fate of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has apparently already decided the fate of his coaching staff and embattled offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

Garrett said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Monday morning that he expected Linehan and the entire staff to return.

“I do. We don’t anticipate any significant changes on our staff,” Garrett said. “Obviously, we’re still evaluating everything on our football team. We’re 36 hours after the ballgame but we’re going to keep trying to grow as a staff and as a football team. We’ll evaluate what we did and just keep trying to get better.”

The entire staff will coach the NFC in the Pro Bowl for the third time in the last five years.

There was speculation of a possible move with Linehan because of the team’s struggles on offense for much of the season. The Cowboys averaged 21 points per game in a league that is increasingly favoring teams that score a lot of points.

It’s no coincidence that the four teams playing in the NFC and AFC title games are the four highest scoring teams in the NFL. But Garrett said they are also complete teams.

“They were complete teams,” Garrett said of the final four of the New England, Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. “They were the best teams in the league were throughout the year. They earned home-field advantage. They are very good throwing the football. They have productive quarterbacks. Each of them run the ball pretty well. They are just a complete team. They play well on defense.

“But there is no doubt they are good passing teams. They are prolific scoring points. They do an excellent job throwing the ball and scoring points. But the environment around them allows them to have the success that they have.”

Linehan has been the Cowboys offensive coordinator for the last five seasons.

The offense did get better following the bye-week trade for the receiver Amari Cooper, though the Cowboys struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone for much of the season.