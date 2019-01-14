Cowboys stuck with Kyler Murray in NFC East? Mock drafts predict likely destinations

Dak Prescott might be the best quarterback in the NFC East.





At least for right now.

But what if Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who announced he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft, joins the party?

The former Oklahoma Sooners star previously said he would keep his commitment to the Oakland Athletics, who drafted Murray with the No. 9 pick of the 2018 MLB Draft.

A’s general manager Billy Beane tried to convince Murray to stick to a baseball career. But the immediate financial payoffs of being a first-round NFL quarterback were too tempting to resist.

Two of the favorites to land him: the Washington Redskins and New York Giants.

Right now, New York’s front office, which owns the sixth-overall pick, is likely considering plans to replace 37-year-old Eli Manning.





Meanwhile, in Washington, team president Bruce Allen must accept that Alex Smith’s devastating ankle injury is likely going to leave a hole at the starting quarterback position. The Redskins own pick No. 15.

Here are all of the NFL Mock Draft experts and reports that predict Murray might land with the Giants or Redskins:

New York Giants: Pick No. 6

Ryan Wilson-CBS Sports

Scott Thompson-SNY.tv

Spenser Davis-SportsDay.com

Dan Kadar-SBNation.com

Redskins at No. 15

Dane Brugler-The Athletic

JP Finlay-NBCSports.com

Kyle Crabbs-thedraftnetwork.com