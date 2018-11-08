Dak is the betting favorite to be the Cowboys 2019 QB, but the other contenders? Woof

Jerry Jones took some heat this week.

The Dallas Cowboys are now 3-5 and face a make-or-break game this weekend when they visit Philadelphia to play the Eagles.

First, Jones said he would not fire head coach Jason Garrett or offensive coordinator Scott Linehan before the end of this season.

Then, he said that quarterback Dak Prescott is “young, and he’s going to get extended.”

That remark drew criticism from fans and members of the media, considering Prescott’s recent performances as the team’s place in the NFL and NFC East standings plummets.

And, according to BetDSI.com, Prescott will likely be the starter next season. The site currently list’s Prescott’s odds of being the Week 1 starter in 2019 at -500.

However, the list of potential substitutes might cause concern within the ranks of Cowboys fans should one of those individuals ever become the starter for this franchise.

Here are the signal callers the site lists as the next-best odds to take over for Dak Prescott:

Eli Manning, New York Giants: +250





Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles: +350





Colt McCoy, Washington Redskins: +750





Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints: +1000





Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns: +2000





Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals:+2000





Brock Osweiler, Miami Dolphins: +3000





Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000





Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000





Robert Griffin III, Baltimore Ravens: + 10000





Field (Any other player): +300





In most other years, there would likely be odds for college quarterbacks, too. But their absence may be due to the fact that the Cowboys traded their first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for wide receiver Amari Cooper.