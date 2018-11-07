This won’t end well: Predicting the Dallas Cowboys’ second half results

So how bad will it get?

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 3-5 with the second half of their season beginning Sunday night against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Can they turn it around and make a playoff run? Do they have it in them? Sorry if you just spit up your choice of beverage. How about this, do they have it in them to even finish at 8-8, head coach Jason Garrett’s calling card? Garrett is 70-58 all-time and 0-2 in two playoff games since taking over as head coach halfway through the 2010 season. If you take away the 13-3 record in 2016 when rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott took the league by storm, Garrett is 57-55.

Here’s a look at how the second half of the Cowboys’ season could play out, including predicted scores for each game. Warning, it’s not pretty for Cowboys fans.

Nov. 11 at Eagles

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

This isn’t a good place or opponent for Dallas to instigate a turnaround. The defending champion Eagles (4-4) have won two of their past three and are coming off a bye week. Three of their four losses were by a combined nine points, including a last-second loss to the Panthers three weeks ago and a September overtime loss in Tennessee. Is Philly vulnerable? Sure. Are the Cowboys up to the task? Not on the road, where they are still looking for their first win. Eagles 24, Cowboys 17

Nov. 18 at Falcons

There is an argument to be made that Dak Prescott has not been the same quarterback since he was sacked 28 times a year ago this month in Atlanta. Check that, it was only eight sacks. It just felt like 28. The Falcons (4-4), who play at the Browns this weekend, have won three in a row after losing four of their first five games. Atlanta scored 31 and 38 points against the Panthers and Redskins, two teams that beat the Cowboys, who scored a combined 25 points in the losses. Falcons 30, Cowboys 27

Nov. 22 vs. Redskins

If the Cowboys are 3-7 entering their Thanksgiving Day game against Washington (and these predictions are ironclad!), will Jason Garrett still be their coach? Will anything even matter anymore? With the NFC East title an impossibility, hopes for a playoff berth are on life support. The Cowboys, however, will rally and turn in a game we’ve seen them play, most recently in their dominating 40-7 win over Jacksonville on Oct. 14. It makes the turkey go down easier, but the road remains long. Cowboys 34, Redskins 24

Nov. 29 vs. Saints

Any shot of life from the previous week’s win is quickly put to the test against New Orleans in prime-time Thursday night game. The Saints (7-1) have won seven consecutive games since losing their opener, including handing the Rams their first loss. Drew Brees is still arguably the best quarterback in the league (with an NFL-best 120.6 QB rating) and only two teams have scored more points than the Saints. This could get ugly. Saints 33, Cowboys 24

Dec. 9 vs. Eagles

By this time, the Eagles are running on all cylinders and the Cowboys are still spinning their wheels. Perhaps the addition of Amari Cooper finally blossoms with obvious improvement to the offense and helps Ezekiel Elliott to a big day on the ground. And the Cowboys’ defense will offer a last stand of pride against their divisional rival. It still won’t be enough. Eagles 17, Cowboys 13

Dec. 16 at Colts

This should have been the start of playoff-run homestretch for the Cowboys. Their final three opponents are currently a combined 7-18 with no real outlook of a turnaround. Indy (3-5) has won two straight but the Cowboys’ offense turns in one of its most complete performances of the season against a shaky Colts’ defense. Cowboys 36, Colts 20

Dec. 23 vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay got off to a fast start with wins over the Saints and Eagles but have lost five of their past six. The lone win was an overtime squeaker over the Browns. Center Travis Frederick returns after missing the first 14 games while fighting an autoimmune disease. His presence on the offense, even in a limited role, is obvious, as Elliott rushes for more than 100 yards and Dallas wins their home finale and perhaps Jason Garrett’s final home game as the coach. Cowboys 27, Bucs 24

Dec. 30 at Giants

Are you still reading? Thank you, and my apologies. Maybe they’ll flex this game right off the schedule? Two of the weaker teams in the NFC will play out the string. The Giants are a bigger mess than the Cowboys and they show it in the season finale. Eli Manning throws two interceptions and Elliott finishes on a high note with another 100-yard day and finishes his third season with more than 1,500 rushing yards. Cowboys 23, Giants 13