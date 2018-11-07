‘Don’t like what they stand for...fans are fair weather’: Eagles star crushes Cowboys

There’s more drama on the way for Jerry Jones and his franchise.

Right now, the 4-4 Philadelphia Eagles are looking down at the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East standings.

And one Eagles star is looking down at the organization.

During a Wednesday appearance on 94WIP’s Morning Show Eagles center Jason Kelce, brother of Kansas City Cheifs tight end Travis Kelce, took several shots at the Cowboys.

“I would say mostly I just don’t think a lot of players, in particular me, just don’t really like the franchise, the organization, what it stands for—what it’s always stood for,” Kelce said.

“This goes back to the lockout when they were getting replacement players, how outspoken the Dallas Cowboys franchise was in ending that.”

He the took aim at fans of his team’s NFC East rival

“I’ve just never really appreciated what the organization—and what its fans really stood for. A lot of fair weather people from across the country that just kind of fell in love because they’re winners instead of having any type of emotional connection to the team whatsoever.”





Reports also confirmed Wednesday that Dez Bryant will sign with the New Orleans Saints. Dallas and New Orleans will play in Arlington on Nov. 29.