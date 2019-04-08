Yes, it’s a small sample size, but this is where the Rangers stand after first 10 games

Rougned Odor has struggled early this season, though the Rangers’ offense has been a team strength through the first 10 games. AP

A friendly reminder of how long an MLB season is: Ten games are equivalent to one NFL game.

The 2019 Texas Rangers just finished Week 1, even though they are halfway through Week 2.

At 5-5, they might be better than many thought they would be, though a 1-3 start to their current road trip is probably more like many were expecting.

The rotation and bullpen have struggled, but also had some decent moments.

The lineup has proven itself to be capable, though those nasty road demons from 2018 haven’t been completely exorcised.

While 10 of 162 games, two outings by starters and 25 to 40 at-bats are hardly enough for an accurate sample size, that’s never stopped today’s media.

Especially on an off day, which the Rangers enjoyed Monday in Arizona.

Here’s a look the key components of the Rangers’ team though 10 games:

Rotation

Mike Minor and Lance Lynn are going to be fine, even though their season debuts were a tad bumpy. They rebounded in their second starts, with each tossing seven effective and efficient innings.

They are the blueprint.

Meanwhile, Drew Smyly and Shelby Miller have been the opposite of efficient. Neither has pitched past the fourth inning. While they have made pitches in certain situations, they haven’t been unable to avoid high pitch counts and stressful innings.

“We’d love to attack more in the strike zone,” manager Chris Woodward said. “There have been some long innings and a lot of innings through in certain innings. I don’t want to have to let a guy throw 35 to 40 pitches in an inning. That scares me.”

At least Smyly and Miller are healthy. Edinson Volquez is on the injured list and might be on the retirement list if his elbow strain is as bad as many are fearing. Adrian Sampson has replaced him in the rotation, and in two appearance in long relief is making a case that he has been the Rangers’ best pitcher in the first 10 games.

Bullpen

Jose Leclerc has been downright dominant, and should be well-rested after not pitching in the four games against the Los Angeles Angels.

Shawn Kelley has been a reliable set-up man, and Chris Martin is looking better and healthier than a year ago. Jeffrey Springs has also shown well.

Others have been a bit slow out of the gate. Jesse Chavez has allowed the most runs of any reliever, and rookie Kyle Bird has experienced some learning moments. For instance, don’t throw fastballs down the middle to Mike Trout.

Despite a heavy workload, the relievers haven’t started to burn out.

“There are going to be spurts when you go through that, but at the beginning of the year it’s a little more magnified,” Woodward said. “I think our guys are fine. Our guys love to get the ball.”

Lineup

The hitters have produced no shortage of superlatives in the early going, with Joey Gallo the most impressive of the group with four homers, 11 RBIs, nine runs, 10 walks and a 1.162 OPS.

Those all rank in the top five in the American League, and his .447 on-base percentage is seventh.

Elvis Andrus, Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara have been all over the bases, with Andrus’ 15 hits second in the AL.

But not everyone has started as well.

Delino DeShields is batting .107 in 28 at-bats, but has drawn seven walks. Rougned Odor is batting .158 and has not homered. After a fast start, Asdrubal Cabrera’s average has plummeted to .200.

“This is such a hard game,” Woodward said. “At the beginning of the year if you don’t get a couple it’s early, for whatever reason you start to think that something’s not right or you lose a little bit of confidence in your swing. It’s the normal human reaction to feel like you want to do more or you want it so bad it keeps you from hitting the ball hard.”

Defense

Any error this early in a season can skew fielding percentages and move a team several places in the league statistics, and so far the Rangers are in the middle of the pack in errors committed (six) and fielding percentage (.983).

Of note, though, is their defensive efficiency ratio, which is second to last in the AL. The stat measures outs recorded in defensive opportunities and, like many defensive stats, still isn’t perfect.

But the stat suggests that the Rangers aren’t making enough plays. It might not be cause for alarm yet, but it’s something worth watching.

The injury to Ronald Guzman is a blow offensively, as his had a .615 slugging percentage, and defensively as well.

The injury to Ronald Guzman is a blow offensively, as his had a .615 slugging percentage, and defensively as well.