A father and son embraced at home plate Wednesday. Allow Delino DeShields to explain

Yeah, it was only a spring-training game, but for Delino DeShields, both of them, what took place Wednesday afternoon at Surprise Stadium was awfully special.

DeShields, the Texas Rangers center fielder, exchanged lineup cards with the Cincinnati Reds’ representative, who just happened to be his father and the Reds’ first-base coach with the same name.

It marked the first time the father and son have been on the same field together as professionals, but not the final time.

“I’m looking forward to June, though,” the elder DeShields said. “That will be really special.”

The Rangers travel to Cincinnati for a three-game interleague series over Father’s Day weekend June 14-16. There won’t be a pregame hug at home plate, as there was Wednesday.

A bit of a different lineup exchange today.. pic.twitter.com/svPPuQV7Hc — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 20, 2019

“That’s when the games matter,” said the younger DeShields, who does not share the same middle name as his father. “This was fun. It was definitely a cool experience. I’m looking forward to the next time we see each other.”





The exchange was orchestrated by Rangers manager Chris Woodward, who fumbled the ball last week when the Rangers visited the Reds.

“I felt bad last time we played them because I had most of the starters off that day,” Woodward said. “He told me as I was leaving, ‘Hey, say hi to my dad to me.’ I was like … ‘My bad.’”

Woodward told DeShields a few days ago to give his dad a heads-up that he would be bringing out the lineup card. Reds manager David Bell, the son of Rangers Hall of Famer Buddy Bell, was on board with the arrangement.

“It’s just hard to imagine what that must feel like,” Bell said. “I’ve been on the other side of it a lot. That was fun to see.”