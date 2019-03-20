Who’s throwing what, who’s catching what and who’s singing what on Rangers Opening Day

Everyone in the Lone Star State has seen Gov. Greg Abbott make pitches. He’ll be making another next week.

The two-term Republican will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Texas Rangers’ season-opener March 28 against the Chicago Cubs in the final Opening Day at Globe Life Park.

Former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene will catch Abbott’s toss, bringing Green full circle. He threw out the first pitch in 1994 when Globe Life Park opened.

Among the other highlights:

National Anthem: Performed by the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, which hales from Fort Worth.

Texas, Our Texas: Performed by Globe Life Park vocals regular and the slick dressing Joel Lagone.

God Bless America: Performed by Master Sergeant Erika Stevens of the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest will perform God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch.

Flyover: Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene after the National Anthem

Salute the flag: Presented by the Dyess Air Force Base Honor Guard. Large U.S. and State of Texas flags to be unfurled in center field and on Greene’s Hill by members of the U.S. Air Force.