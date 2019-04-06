Lynn solid in second Rangers start, but things got fishy in a loss to the Angels

Lance Lynn allowed only two runs in seven innings for the Rangers, but one of the runs came on the first of Mike Trout's two solo homers. AP

Lance Lynn allowed two runs in seven innings Friday night for the Texas Rangers, but Mike Trout homered in the sixth and eighth innings to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory.

Joey Gallo homered in the fourth for the Rangers, who were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. The one hit was a sharp first-inning single by Elvis Andrus, but Rougned Odor was held a third and stranded there.

Lynn, pitching almost exclusively with his fastball, allowed a run in the third but avoided more damage by getting Trout to bounce into an inning-ending double play with runners at first and second.

Trout got his revenge in the sixth with a leadoff shot. He connected on a 3-1 pitch from Jesse Chavez with two outs in the eighth for his 28th career homer against the Rangers and third in as two games this season.

The Rangers put runners in scoring position with two outs in the seventh and eighth, but Shin-Soo Choo and Gallo, the Rangers’ best hitters early this season in the clutch, couldn’t deliver.