Anyone going to root for a slump? ‘Baby Shark’ to stay as long as Andrus is getting hits

No matter how many people cursed Elvis Andrus on Monday night and will continue to do so throughout the season, it’s hard to argue that he isn’t a cool dad.

The popular/catchy/annoying children song “Baby Shark” was played before each Andrus at-bat Monday against the Cleveland Indians, as a gift to his son, and the Texas Rangers shortstop said that the song is here to stay, under one condition.

“Hopefully, Baby Shark can hit well,” he said.

Andrus selected the song because it is the favorite of his nearly 2-year-old son, Elvis Emilio. Andrus has also played “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green in the past because it is one of his mother’s favorite songs.

For now, though, “Baby Shark” is Andrus’ tune.

The song’s lyrics are simple:

Ba-by Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo/

Ba-by Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo /

Ba-by Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo/

Ba-by Shark.

Just sub out Baby with Daddy or Mommy or any family member in future verses.

“I’m used to it,” Andrus said. “I love that song, pretty much. I’m about to download it to my phone. I did it for him. It’s something my kid and 99 percent of kids love. I think it was a good idea. I received a lot of good feedback yesterday on social media. If you don’t like it, you better get used to it. It’s not going away. Every at-bat, for now.”

Andrus, who batted .469 in Cactus League play, understands that the song might not appeal to anyone older than age 4, but, the 30-year-old father of two isn’t terrible sympathetic.

“So far, I like it,” he said. “It’s going to be different. People are going to think differently. It’s my son, it’s my at-bat, so I think I can do anything I want.”