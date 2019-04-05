Texas Rangers

Fast-starting Rangers rout Angels, but game was in doubt until key hit from this veteran

Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo heads to first on a three-run home run, next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo heads to first on a three-run home run, next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman connected for home runs in a five-run first inning Thursday, and Shin-Soo Choo added a bases-loaded double in the fifth as the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-4.

Gallo connected for a towering three-run shot off Matt Harvey, and Guzman followed two batters later with a liner that curled inside the right-field foul pole.

Choo saved the Rangers from spoiling a bases-loaded no-outs situation in the fifth with a blooper that cleared the bases.. Choo had collected his 1,500th career hit in the second inning.

Elvis Andrus went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs in the eighth inning with his third single. Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the other Rangers run with a third-inning double.

Left-hander Jeffrey Springs earned the win after allowing one runs in 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Edinson Volquez. The veteran right-hander, making his second start since Tommy John surgery in 2017, lasted only 3 2/3 innings as his pitch count soared to 83.

He allowed eight base runners but managed to hold the Angels to two runs on a leadoff homer by Kole Calhoun and a solo shot by Mike Trout in the third.

