Texas Rangers
Fast-starting Rangers rout Angels, but game was in doubt until key hit from this veteran
Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman connected for home runs in a five-run first inning Thursday, and Shin-Soo Choo added a bases-loaded double in the fifth as the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-4.
Gallo connected for a towering three-run shot off Matt Harvey, and Guzman followed two batters later with a liner that curled inside the right-field foul pole.
Choo saved the Rangers from spoiling a bases-loaded no-outs situation in the fifth with a blooper that cleared the bases.. Choo had collected his 1,500th career hit in the second inning.
Elvis Andrus went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs in the eighth inning with his third single. Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the other Rangers run with a third-inning double.
Left-hander Jeffrey Springs earned the win after allowing one runs in 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Edinson Volquez. The veteran right-hander, making his second start since Tommy John surgery in 2017, lasted only 3 2/3 innings as his pitch count soared to 83.
He allowed eight base runners but managed to hold the Angels to two runs on a leadoff homer by Kole Calhoun and a solo shot by Mike Trout in the third.
