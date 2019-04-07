Rangers place Guzman on injured list, and recall this infielder to take his roster spot

Hamstring injury a surprise to Ronald Guzman Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman hit the injured list Sunday morning with a stained right hamstring. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman hit the injured list Sunday morning with a stained right hamstring.

Ronald Guzman has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Texas Rangers, and Joey Gallo’s place will remain left field.

Manager Chris Woodward said on Sunday that Guzman has a moderate Grade 2 strain of the right hamstring and will miss three or four weeks, and Logan Forsythe and rookie Patrick Wisdom will share duties at first base.

Woodward said that Gallo will not play first base, even though he was the Rangers’ Opening Day first baseman in 2018. The reluctance to do so stems from Woodward’s desire to not disrupt the good thing Gallo has going at the plate early this season.

“Joey is open 100 percent to anything we suggest,” Woodward said. “I took that off his plate. We made that decision as an organization to keep him in one place. It’s hard because there are good options if Gallo plays first base. It was too important for me to keep Joey where he is at right now.”

Guzman said that he felt his right hamstring grab Saturday in the third inning while trying to stretch a double into a triple. The Rangers sent him for an MRI exam, which showed the strain.

It is the first hamstring injury of his career, and it surprised him. Guzman is abnormally flexible for someone who is 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds.

“I don’t feel as bad as it really is,” Guzman said. “I woke up today and it felt like I didn’t have anything. I was hoping there wasn’t anything on the MRI. I’m different than other guys because I’m super flexible, so I woke up this morning and it was just tight.”

Wisdom played Saturday night for Nashville and was expected to be at Angel Stadium in time for the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Forsythe, who replaced Guzman on Saturday, was in the Rangers’ lineup at first base.

Gallo said that he no longer carries his first-baseman’s glove with him and did not take any ground balls there during spring training. Woodward said that the Rangers have him work some at first just in case Guzman has a setback during his rehab.

“When you go away from home plate, things get slower,” Woodward said. “If you go in, things speed up, and if you haven’t been practicing that, it’s not fair to put him in that situation.

“If Guzy has a setback and is out longer than expected, we could revisit that. Circumstances change. Right now we’re not going to do it.”