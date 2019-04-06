Trout does it to the Rangers again, but the bigger issue is how much time Guzman will miss

Smyly on Trout: “Maybe I made him mad” Texas Rangers starter Drew Smyly walked and hit Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout before Trout connected for a grand slam Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers starter Drew Smyly walked and hit Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout before Trout connected for a grand slam Saturday.

Right hamstring tightness doesn’t sound all that bad.

Who right now isn’t feeling the same thing?

But Ronald Guzman’s right hamstring tightness looked bad Saturday afternoon at Angel Stadium. It looked like something that will put him on the Texas Rangers’ injured list.

The first baseman was lost well before the Rangers saw Mike Trout do them in again, this time with a fourth-inning grand slam to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-1 victory.

The 458-foot shot came against left-hander Drew Smyly, who was fortunate to take the Rangers into the fourth in a scoreless tie. Trout took care of that with his fourth home run of the series and the 29th of his career against the Rangers.

Figuring out how to stop Trout will continue to be a mystery. The Rangers need to figure out how to replace Guzman if he needs an IL stint.

“Hopefully the damage won’t be too bad,” manager Chris Woodward said of Guzman, who is batting .231 but with all six of his hits going for extra bases.

“We need him because he was feeling pretty good. Hopefully it’s just tightness, but it didn’t look very good.”

The Rangers sent Guzman to a local hospital for an MRI and were hoping to have the results later Saturday. Woodward said that they would considering bring up a player from Triple A Nashville for the series finale Sunday.

Guzman was running to second base and possibly shifting to go to third as his drive to right field one-hopped the wall and Kole Calhoun crashed to the ground going after it. Guzman, though, pulled up just before second and then stopped and turned back after limping across the bag.

The Rangers could survive Sunday a player short and have an off day Monday before beginning an interleague series Tuesday at Arizona.

They will need a player then because of the demands the National League rules put on a team’s bench. They might need two.

“We were debating that,” Woodward said.

Logan Forsythe moved from third base to first to replace Guzman, and Asdrubal Cabrera saw his scheduled day off end quickly as he came off the bench to play third. Forsythe has been an MLB regular in his career, but the Rangers could recall rookie Patrick Wisdom or purchase the contract of Matt Davidson.

Both played for Nashville on Saturday, and Wisdom is on the Rangers’ full 40-man roster. They could shift Edinson Volquez to the 60-day IL to create a spot, though the severity of his sprained elbow isn’t known.

The Rangers, in theory, could move Joey Gallo from left field to first base and recall Willie Calhoun, but they have been strongly against putting Gallo in the infield.

Gallo said that he doesn’t have his first-baseman’s glove with him and that he didn’t take any grounders anywhere in the infield during spring training.

“I don’t really want him to,” Woodward said. “I depends on Guzy. If it’s really really bad, it’s a different story. If it’s just going to be a short DL stint, I don’t foresee Joey playing first base at all.”

Smyly pitched out of trouble in his first three innings, including impressively escaping a bases-loaded no-outs jam in the first. The Angels loaded them up again in the fourth, and Trout didn’t let Smyly off the hook.

The Rangers countered with one in the fifth as Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled home Forsythe, but couldn’t put together another threat.