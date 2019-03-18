How did Matt Davidson look on the mound in his first outing this spring? See for yourself

The inning Matt Davidson pitched Monday afternoon in a minor-league intrasquad game might be the closest he gets to pitching for the Texas Rangers this spring, but he could get another chance this week on a back field.

The two-way player struck out one, walked one and recorded two outs before hitting his pitch count. He threw only 14 pitches in his first game action of the spring, having good command with his fastball but struggling some with his off-speed pitches.

Davidson knows he isn’t going to throw many innings this season if he makes the team as a corner infielder. Manager Chris Woodward said that the right-hander might log 20 innings in low-leverage situations when the bullpen needs a breather.

His ability to pitch could be a factor this week as the Rangers determine their Opening Day roster.

“It can’t hurt,” Woodward said.

Take a look at Davidson here as he faced outfielder Ben Revere, who has ample big-league time and was in the Rangers’ big-league camp before getting reassigned last week.