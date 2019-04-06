Something Mike Trout hadn’t done since 2015 sends Angels past Rangers

Drew Smyly dodged trouble Saturday afternoon in the first three innings, but Mike Trout connected for a grand slam in the fourth to break a scoreless tie. AP

Mike Trout did it to the Texas Rangers again Saturday afternoon, this time in grand fashion.

Baseball’s best player connected for a grand slam in the fourth inning, his first since Sept. 15, 2015, and Tyler Skaggs allowed only run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the Los Angeles Angels won 5-1.

Albert Pujols connected for his first home run of the season, and the shot to start the seventh inning gave him 3,089 career hits. That’s tied for 22nd all time with Ichiro Suzuki.

Trout has four home runs in the first three games of this series at Angel Stadium and 29 in his career against the Rangers. That’s the most by an active player against Texas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The 458-foot blast came off left-hander Drew Smyly, who wiggled through three scoreless innings to start the game. He pitched well to escape a bases-loaded no-outs jam in the first, and got an inning-ending double play in the second with Trout on deck.

Smyly stranded two runners in the third before the Angels finally made him pay.

It took Trout, who homered twice Friday in the Angels’ 3-1 victory, to do it.