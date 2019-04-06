Texas Rangers

Something Mike Trout hadn’t done since 2015 sends Angels past Rangers

Drew Smyly dodged trouble Saturday afternoon in the first three innings, but Mike Trout connected for a grand slam in the fourth to break a scoreless tie.
Drew Smyly dodged trouble Saturday afternoon in the first three innings, but Mike Trout connected for a grand slam in the fourth to break a scoreless tie. Paul Rodriguez AP
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Mike Trout did it to the Texas Rangers again Saturday afternoon, this time in grand fashion.

Baseball’s best player connected for a grand slam in the fourth inning, his first since Sept. 15, 2015, and Tyler Skaggs allowed only run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the Los Angeles Angels won 5-1.

Albert Pujols connected for his first home run of the season, and the shot to start the seventh inning gave him 3,089 career hits. That’s tied for 22nd all time with Ichiro Suzuki.

Trout has four home runs in the first three games of this series at Angel Stadium and 29 in his career against the Rangers. That’s the most by an active player against Texas.

The 458-foot blast came off left-hander Drew Smyly, who wiggled through three scoreless innings to start the game. He pitched well to escape a bases-loaded no-outs jam in the first, and got an inning-ending double play in the second with Trout on deck.

Smyly stranded two runners in the third before the Angels finally made him pay.

It took Trout, who homered twice Friday in the Angels’ 3-1 victory, to do it.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Jeff Wilson

After 11 seasons covering the Rangers for the Star-Telegram, Jeff Wilson knows that baseball is a 24/7/365 business and there is far more to baseball than just the 162 games each season. There’s also more to Jeff -- like a family and impressive arsenals of Titleist hats and adidas shoes -- but sometimes it’s hard to tell.

  Comments  

Read Next

A deeper dive into how Woodward shaped Rangers’ lineup for Saturday vs. Angels

Texas Rangers

A deeper dive into how Woodward shaped Rangers’ lineup for Saturday vs. Angels

Have you ever wondered how on earth a manager came up with a particular batting order? The Texas Rangers’ lineup for Saturday was an interesting one, and Chris Woodward explained each decision.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE TEXAS RANGERS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service