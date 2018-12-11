Texas Rangers

It’s not the biggest trade in Rangers history, but there’s some Wisdom to it

By Jeff Wilson

December 11, 2018 05:30 PM

Another day at the MLB winter meetings, another player acquisition by the Texas Rangers.

And, for the second straight day, it was a move that might end up resulting in a player on the Opening Day roster.

The Rangers sent outfielder Drew Robinson, a Las Vegas native, to the St. Louis Cardinals for corner infielder Patrick Wisdom. The move reduces some of the glut of left-handed-hitting outfielder and gives the Rangers a righty hitter who could spell Jurickson Profar, who is replacing Adrian Beltre at third base, or Ronald Guzman at first.

The Rangers claimed another infielder, Carlos Asuaje, on Monday from San Diego, but he and Wisdom are different players. Wisdom, who made his MLB debut in 2018, can hit for power whereas Asuaje is more of a contact hitter, and Asuaje is primarily a second baseman while Wisdom doesn’t play up the middle.

Robinson never found his footing in the majors, though the Rangers never found regular playing time for a hitter who is at his best when he finds his rhythm. Robinson’s strength is his ability to play all three outfield spots as well as first, second and third base.

