An upset? Maybe. But Profar’s season a critical part of Rangers’ long-range plan

This season wasn’t the first time opportunity fell into a reserve player’s lap, and that player seized it and turned it into the best of his MLB career.

But that wasn’t how Jurickson Profar was supposed to prove that he is an everyday major-league player. He was supposed to seamlessly slide into the Texas Rangers’ lineup in 2014, a year removed from being baseball’s top prospect.

Of course, that’s not how it worked out. A shoulder injury opened the door for Rougned Odor in 2014 and 2015, and Profar was blocked at every position he played entering this season.

Ironically, it was an injury to Odor early this season, and then to Elvis Andrus, and then to Adrian Beltre, that opened the door for Profar to become the Star-Telegram’s Rangers Player of the Year.

He doesn’t lead the Rangers in any offensive category, and his MLB-high 25 errors are really offensive. But considering where the Rangers are as an organization, Profar’s emergence into a lineup regular and his production are among the biggest developments of the season.

“That’s what I was hoping for,” he said. “All those years before I didn’t really get to experience a full major-league season. Finally, this year I got the chance, and I think I took a step forward for myself and my confidence level.

“I’m learning every day. This is the first time I’ve played every day of the season. You always hear people talking about it, that it’s a grind every day. I got to experience that for the first time. For me, it was OK. For the first time, I think I’m doing well.”

The Star-Telegram selected Ronald Guzman as the top rookie, and Jose Leclerc as the top pitcher. Profar’s career year during in the first year of the Rangers’ rebuild nudged him past All-Star Shin-Soo Choo to be the top player.

Profar entered Saturday, Game 161 of 162 for the Rangers this season, with 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, a .459 slugging percentage and a .794 OPS. He’s an above-average offensive player.

The switch hitter has produced as a right-handed hitter for the first time in his career, as his average and on-base percentage are higher against left-handers.

There is room for improvement, and he knows it.

“I think I can be a lot better,” said Profar, who is still only 25. “That’s why I’ve got this season under my belt to build on and go forward. For me, I want to get better, better, better.”

That’s especially the case defensively, where too many throws have been wide or high or short or first base. Fielding the ball hasn’t been the issue at the four positions he has played this season.

He has the bulk of his starts at shortstop as he filled in for Andrus for more than two months. Of late, though, he has been at third baseman the majority of his games as the Rangers have tried to rest Beltre’s legs.

Profar likes it there, because he’s on the same side of the diamond as shortstop. But if he is to be the Rangers’ everyday third baseman in 2019, his throwing can’t be a liability.

“I think I’m way better defensively,” Profar said. “That’s something I need to work on to be a better player. I feel good there. I like it. It’s on the same side as shortstop, and I played there in Little League. I’m familiar with it. I’m going to work hard to get better, especially throwing.”

General manager Jon Daniels said that Profar and Isiah-Kiner Falefa could handle third base if Beltre retires, and searching for a third baseman is not a priority for the off-season.

Neither is trading Profar, something that has been on the table the past few off-seasons. The Rangers never wanted to trade Profar, Daniels said, but they also listened to clubs that inquired about his availability.

Now, trading him is unimaginable. The Rangers might consider offering a contract extension this off-season even though he is arbitration-eligible the next two seasons.

“The bottom line is that it’s been a full, healthy year and he’s gotten a chance to play every day since April,” Daniels said. “He’s been an everyday player, and he’s producing. It’s easy to forget he’s 25 years old. A switch hitter. Really quality at-bats. He’s shown he can play multiple starts all over the diamond. An instinct player. He loves to play. Very competitive. These are all qualities that we’re looking for.”

Profar finally had the opportunity to show it over a full season.