Forget being just the Rangers’ best reliever. He’s been one of the best in MLB

The thought of Jose Leclerc being on the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day roster this season seemed pretty far-fetched before spring training opened.

Even as camp neared its end, with Leclerc pitching as well as any other reliever after struggling to finish out 2017, the chances seemed remote.

And when he was sent down in April despite having a 0.00 ERA just to create a roster spot, it didn’t register as a great injustice.

All Leclerc has done since his return to the Rangers’ bullpen is prove all those who doubted him wildly wrong. He was the Rangers’ best reliever before closer Keone Kela was traded and has only gotten better.

Leclerc, in fact, is one the best relievers in baseball this season and is the Star-Telegram’s Rangers Pitcher of the Year.

With an out-of-nowhere performance nearly in the books, Leclerc will enter 2019 as the team’s full-time closer and seems to know what it will take for him to remain effective.

“Keep doing the same,” the right-hander said. “I’ll just try to keep working on what I’m working on and keep the mentality to do the same.”

His successful 2018 started in the Dominican Winter League, where he regained his confidence after limping to the finish line last season. He opened that season as a pleasant surprise, only to injure his right index finger and never quite pitch as effectively.

Leclerc was undone by control issues, as 40 walks in 45 2/3 innings would suggest. He walked 53 in his first 60 2/3 innings in the majors.

But he entered Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with 25 walks in 57 2/3 innings. He was the MLB leader reliever average against (.126) and third in ERA (1.56) thanks to a 21-inning scoreless streak spanning his past 21 appearances.

The 24-year-old has 12 saves, all since Kela was shipped to Pittsburgh on July 30, but has been the Rangers’ best reliever in pressure-filled situations all season.

“When you coming in midstream of a guy’s development, you hear things about the command and maybe he can’t handle pressure situations,” said interim manager Don Wakamatsu, who spent the past four seasons with Kansas City.

“That’s could be further from the truth. Every day I think you gain confidence in what he’s able to do. He’s been one of the best relief pitchers in baseball. I think a lot of it is the growth in his confidence.”

He also helps to have electric stuff. Nothing Leclerc throws is straight. His fastball can his 98 mph, and there is a significant velo gap between his heaters and off-speed pitches.

Leclerc’s best secondary offering is a cut changeup that he throws anywhere from 85-87 mph, and he has gained confidence in a slider he throws in the low-80s. He’s also a pre-arbitration player who could be with the Rangers for seasons to come.

The Rangers are in the process of rebuilding their bullpen after the July trades of Kela, Jake Diekman and Jesse Chavez, and the Aug. 31 trade of Cory Gearrin. Connor Sadzeck and C.D. Pelham have shown power stuff in their September call-ups and could be in the bullpen next season on Opening Day.

They will be setting up for Leclerc, who relishes the closer role.

“I love it,” Leclerc said. “It’s a lot of adrenaline. When you get out there, you feel so good finishing the game. That’s the best thing, when you get the 27th out.

“The closer is hard work. It’s not that easy. I’ve got to get my mind strong. Some day I’m going to lose the game or blow a save, so if I’ve blown the save I have to go get it the next day.”