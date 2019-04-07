Trout homers vs. Rangers (again), but a big inning earlier lifted Angels to 7-2 win

Shelby Miller worked a 1-2-3 first inning Sunday but allowed four runs in the second inning as the Angels vaulted into the lead. AP

Mike Trout hit his fifth home run in the four-game series, but the Los Angeles Angels’ four-run second-inning Sunday lifted them to a third straight win over the Texas Rangers.

Trout homered in all four games of the series, including a grand slam Saturday, and the Angels won three of the them. The four-game homer streak matches the longest of his career.

Joey Gallo connected for a two-run blast in the second inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. He hit a homer in all three games that he played in the series, and has four on the season.

The Angels quickly erased their early deficit against Shelby Miller, who tossed a perfect first inning on 16 pitches before needed 39 to get out of the second.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Miller allowed three hits, three walks (one intentional) and hit a batter in the inning. He was pulled in the third after the first two batters reached.

The Rangers had a chance to get back in the game in the fifth after loading the bases with no outs, but Shin-Soo Choo and Rougned Odor struck out before Elvis Andrus’ line drive was snagged by third baseman David Fletcher.

Trout followed an inning later with a two-run shot, and Brian Goodwin added a solo shot in the seventh. The Rangers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Gallo flied to shallow right field and Asdrubal Cabrera struck out.

The Rangers will ride a three-game losing streak into a two-game series at Arizona on Tuesday.